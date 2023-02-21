Cowboys' Micah Parsons Mocks Amon-Ra St. Brown's Lions Pitch to Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons might have provided a harsh reality for Detroit Lions fans hoping to see Jalen Ramsey on the team next season:

Ramsey is coming off three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, earning four Pro Bowl selections, one Super Bowl title and two first-team All-Pro honors. Despite his success, there are reports about his potentially being moved in the offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put forth a pitch to Ramsey to head to Detroit on The 33rd Team, which the cornerback will seemingly consider:

From a football perspective, Ramsey would be joining an up-and-coming team that needs help in the secondary after it finished 30th in the NFL against the pass. On the other hand, Parsons doesn't believe someone would leave Los Angeles for Detroit.

Of course, Parsons is also guilty of trying to recruit players via public means. He notably reached out to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter last season.

The star pass-rusher shouldn't be surprised when other players shoot their shot.