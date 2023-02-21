Former U.S. Soccer Exec: 'Nobody' Contacted for USMNT Manager Job amid Zidane Rumors

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The United States men's national team remains without a permanent manager, and U.S. Soccer is yet to approach a candidate despite speculation.

"I read this stuff and I think to myself, 'I'm the guy who knows about who we reached out to and who we didn't reach out to,'" former sporting director Earnie Stewart told Brian Straus of Sports Illustrated. "I can say through this review process that nobody's been talked to. Nobody."

Stewart stepped down from his position Jan. 26 alongside general manager Brian McBride. Julien Laurens of ESPN had reported Jan. 7 that U.S. Soccer approached former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane about the position but was turned down.

Gregg Berhalter is out of contract after leading the team at the 2022 World Cup, while Anthony Hudson is the squad's interim coach.

Some reports have linked the USMNT to former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, while plenty of speculation has emerged around American manager Jesse Marsch after his own departure from Leeds on Feb. 6.

Veteran coach Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has made interesting comments about the squad:

Despite the numerous names being thrown around, U.S. Soccer will remain patient with its approach during the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone projected the new manager won't be named until the end of the summer. That would the team remains with an interim manager for CONCACAF Nations League matches in March and potentially June, as well as the 2023 Gold Cup in June and July.

Even with three years left before the next World Cup, the lack of direction for these competitive events could create concern for the American program.