Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut Found Dead After Turkey Earthquake

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The body of Hatayspor's sporting director was found Tuesday after he had gone missing following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

According to Reuters (via ESPN.com), Taner Savut became trapped under the rubble of a residential building and hadn't been seen since Feb. 6.

"We feel the deep sorrow of losing our Sporting Director Taner Savut," Hatayspor said in a statement. "We will not forget you teacher Taner. Rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts."

The news comes days after the club mourned the death of Christian Atsu after confirming the Ghanian winger was found dead on Saturday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck portions of Syria and Türkiye—Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan moved to recognize the country under a new official spelling in December 2021. A magnitude 6.3 aftershock hit Türkiye on Monday.

According to CNN, more than 46,000 people have died as a result of the quakes.

In the aftermath, some have drawn attention to building safety standards in Türkiye given the scale of the damage. Reuters noted how Ronesans Residence, where Savut's body was found, "has since become a symbol of poor construction practices in Turkey."