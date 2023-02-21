Joe Lunardi ESPN Bracketology 2023: UNC Out, Alabama Top Seed in Latest Predictions

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Carolina's men's basketball team is no longer in the projected NCAA tournament field in the latest Bracketology by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Tar Heels have lost five of their last six games, including Sunday's rivalry game against NC State to fall to 16-11. The team has especially struggled against quality competition, going 0-8 against Quad 1 opponents.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller also has UNC outside the field of 68 in his latest projection, noting the team might need to win the ACC tournament to get into the Big Dance.

It's a steep drop for a team that was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

Wisconsin has been just as inconsistent, entering Tuesday with a 15-11 record (7-9 in the Big Ten), but the squad is considered the last team in thanks to its ability to win tough games. The Badgers are 5-6 against Quad 1 teams and 4-5 in true road games.

A December win against Marquette could be important heading into Selection Sunday on March 12.

At the top of the bracket, Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed despite Houston leading the latest AP poll. Houston also leads the NET Rankings and is No. 1 on KenPom.

Alabama has still impressed with a tougher schedule, including a 13-1 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide also won a head-to-head matchup with the Cougars in December.

Kansas also has a No. 1 seed in Lunardi's projection, thanks mostly to strength of schedule. The Jayhawks have 14 Quad 1 wins this year, while no one else in the country even has 10.

Purdue is the last No. 1 seed ahead of Arizona, UCLA, Baylor and Texas on the two line.

Duke has been up-and-down this year, although the Blue Devils are up to a No. 6 seed in the latest projection after three straight victories.