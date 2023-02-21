Eagles Rumors: Rams' Chris Shula, Michigan's Jesse Minter to Interview for DC Job

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are lining up candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter are among those who've interviewed for the position with the Eagles.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.