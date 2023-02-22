Packers' Biggest Keys to Having A successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are at a serious crossroads with the 2023 offseason.

After three consecutive seasons with 13 wins and two NFC Championship Game appearances, the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. It was a sobering result for a team that was hoping to squeeze in one more playoff run with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Now the four-time MVP's future is murky, the team may be ready to move on and their objectives for the offseason are a little unclear.

As it stands, the Packers' salary-cap situation is not good. They are $8.6 million over the salary cap to start the offseason. However, that's before they get to work on cutting players, restructuring deals and saving money now with contract extensions.

Still, they are starting in a place where they are going to have to do some work just to get under the cap.

There are a lot of possible directions the team could go. So here's a look at three keys to a successful season for Green Bay as it looks to move on to a new era.