Eagles' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of great moments in 2022, including an NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl 57. Getting to Super Bowl 58 is going to require some work.

The Eagles' young core is mostly intact. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts are set to once again anchor the passing attack. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are still going to give opposing offensive linemen nightmares.

But there's a lot of talent with expiring contracts, and the Eagles will inevitably lose some talented players.

Fortunately, they have some tools at their disposal to ensure they don't lose everyone. The most powerful of those weapons is the franchise tag. Each team can have one player receive the franchise tag, and it locks the player into a one-year deal based on their position.

Some organizations have been more prone to use the tag than others. For instance, the Eagles haven't used it since DeSean Jackson in 2012. They tagged the receiver before eventually coming to terms on an extension.

But with 20 pending free agents on a team that just won the NFC, there are a few candidates who are at least worth considering for the designation.