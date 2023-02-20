Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon on Late Slide in Super Bowl: 'We Practice That Every Week'

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon made one of the most significant plays of Super Bowl 57 when he slid to the ground rather than scoring a go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes left against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McKinnon recently revealed that the Chiefs constantly prepare for such situations, so he knew exactly what he needed to do to secure the team's second championship in the last four years.

"It wasn't even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in," McKinnon told Kansas City's FOX4 TV (h/t USA Today's Steve Gardner). "We practice that every week. ... I didn't really think too much of it because that's how we were coached."

McKinnon's heads-up play forced the Eagles to use their final timeout and allowed the Chiefs to set up Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left on the clock. If the speedster had run into the end zone, Philadelphia would have regained possession with over 90 seconds left to put together a potential game-tying or go-ahead drive.

McKinnon said it didn't really hit him how big a play he made in the moment, but the ensuing reactions from both teams helped him realize the significance of the decision not to score a touchdown.

"That's how Coach [Andy] Reid coaches us," he said. "When that play came up, obviously, I didn't understand the magnitude of it until after it happened to see everyone else's reaction. It's all been a blessing."

McKinnon is an unrestricted free agent after playing the 2022 season on a one-year deal that paid him $1.3 million. The 30-year-old played in all 17 games this year and ran for 291 yards and a score while also excelling as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, registering 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perhaps Kansas City holds onto McKinnon this offseason to continue providing a veteran presence at the running back position. If not, he has proven he can make game-winning plays when called upon, which is the type of player any team in the league would be happy to have.