Peter King 'Wouldn't Give Miles Sanders a Big' Eagles Contract; RBs 'Easy' to Replace

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a lot of difficult decisions to make over the next few months as he looks to improve upon a roster that came within three points of winning a Super Bowl.

Main among those is what he will choose to do with impending free agent running back Miles Sanders, whose rookie deal has run out.

And if it were up to NBC Sports' Peter King, he would not look to give the running back a whole lot of money to return.

" I wouldn't give Miles Sanders a big offer; backs are easy enough to replace," King wrote.

Sanders, 25, was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Penn State. He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 after rushing for 1,269 yards—fifth most in the league—and 11 touchdowns.

If Roseman opts to place the franchise tag on Sanders, it would be worth a little over $10 million, according to Spotrac.

If Philadelphia ultimately decides to let Sanders walk, his replacement could be Kenneth Gainwell. The second-year back out of Memphis had just 240 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns in 2022.

The Eagles are not projected to have any cap space unless they free up room.

King also said that Roseman would be wise to let cornerback James Bradberry and guard Issac Seumalo get big free-agent deals elsewhere. He believes that unless Fletcher Cox comes back on an affordable contract, it may be best to let him go as well.