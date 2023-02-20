NFL Rumors: Daniel Jones Eyes 'as Much as $45M per Year' in New Giants Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a lofty asking price on his next contract after changing agents, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"Jones wants more than the Giants have offered," Florio reported. "Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan first reported on Sunday that Jones was making an agent change, with the quarterback going from CAA to Athletes First. Florio noted this could mean Jones wants less than his previous agency was willing to accept, but sources told him it's more likely the 25-year-old is seeking a larger deal.

Raanan previously reported Jones' next contract is expected to be worth at least $35 million per season.

The $45 million annual salary would tie Patrick Mahomes for the fifth-highest-paid player at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs star just won his second Super Bowl and second MVP award this year.

Jones is coming off a solid 2022 season, totaling 3,205 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns while setting a career high with a 92.5 rating. He added 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Giants reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The 2019 No. 6 overall pick is still a risk on a long-term deal considering his up-and-down play over his first three seasons. The Giants chose not to pick up his fifth-year option that would have kept him under team control for 2023.

New York could instead use the franchise tag, which would pay Jones a projected $32.4 million on a one-year tender, per OverTheCap.

This could force Jones to prove himself before the Giants commit to a high-priced, long-term deal.

With that said, the price of starting quarterbacks is only expected to rise with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all eligible for extensions this offseason.