Jonathan Gannon Takes Blame for Eagles Falling for Chiefs' 'Corn Dog' Super Bowl Play

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is taking the fall for what turned out to be Philadelphia's Achilles' heel against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles were unable to stop Kansas City and its "corn dog" plays, which led to two wide-open touchdowns for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter and helped seal the organization's second championship in four years.

Both plays, scored by Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, featured a fake jet motion, with the receivers breaking back out to the flat uncovered for a score.

Gannon spoke Sunday with NBC Sports' Peter King, who asked him about the defensive play call on the two touchdowns. Gannon admitted it was a classic case of not getting out of the defense that he had already called on time.

"Our players were prepped. I did not do a good enough job myself to put them in a position to make the play," Gannon said. "I didn't do a good enough job to get out of the call what I wanted out of the call. I didn't give them the tools that they needed to win the down.

"On the second one, I thought [Patrick Mahomes] was gonna play that as a drop back and that [coverage] was a zero [blitz]. Jesus Christ wouldn't have covered that in a zero."

The coverage looked especially busted on the Moore touchdown, which adds up, as that's the play in which Gannon called the zero blitz and is the reason why there seemed to be no one near Moore on the play.

The Eagles defense was one of the best units in the league all season, finishing second overall and with 70 sacks, nearly matching the all-time league record of 72 set by the 1984 Chicago Bears.

That dominant defense was why Gannon, 40, was hired to be the Arizona Cardinals' head coach last Tuesday.