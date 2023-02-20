Eagles Rumors: Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard Eyed for DC Job After Gannon's Exit to Cards

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard as they search for a new defensive coodinator following Jonathan Gannon's departure, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Leonhard started coaching at his alma mater, Wisconsin, in 2016. He was promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator in 2017 and remained in that role through the 2022 season.

The 40-year-old also went 4-3 as the Badgers' interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired in October. In December, he announced he was leaving the program with Luke Fickell taking over as the head coach.

Leonhard has yet to coach at the NFL level, but he spent 10 years in the league as a player. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and went on to make 142 appearances.

This isn't the first time the Wisconsin legend has been pursued by an NFL team. He said in February 2021 that the Green Bay Packers targeted him to be their defensive coordinator but that he preferred to stay at Wisconsin.

At the time, Leonhard may have thought he had a plausible shot at succeeding Chryst in the near future. After Fickell's arrival, there's no telling when the Badgers will be looking for a new head coach.

Were Leonhard to take over for Gannon, he'd have big shoes to fill.

A dominant defense was a key ingredient in the Eagles winning the NFC crown. Philadelphia allowed the second-fewest yards (301.5 per game) and ranked sixth in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.