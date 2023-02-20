X

    Fans Troll Lakers, Hyped for Russell Westbrook Revenge After Clippers Contract

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 4: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Fans wanted Russell Westbrook away from the Los Angeles Lakers for months, but now he has a chance to get payback against his former team after joining the Los Angeles Clippers, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    After he was sent from the Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade, Westbrook will agree to a buyout and join their intercity rival. Now NBA Twitter is reveling at the opportunity for the point guard to thrive and possibly get revenge against the Lakers:

    Don Samuel⭐️ @SamThaRuler

    Happy for Westbrook man, gets to be in the playoff and hopefully somehow send the Lakers home. It would be Poetic Justice!! <a href="https://t.co/INs0Cz1GNW">https://t.co/INs0Cz1GNW</a>

    G @CannabissuerG

    When is the next Clippers/Lakers game? I'm putting everything on a Westbrook triple double 🤣 nah fr <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GamblingTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GamblingTwitter</a>

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    We absolutely need a Lakers-Clippers playoff series now. <a href="https://t.co/EmWmio6ftr">https://t.co/EmWmio6ftr</a>

    HonorTheGift @Day1BrodieFan

    I don't expect the Lakers to make the playoffs but it would be absolutely perfect of the Clippers beat them in the postseason 😭. There would be no greater justice

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    I now want the Clippers to win the NBA championship just to see the reactions of everyone in the media seeing Russell Westbrook win a title with Los Angeles … but not the Lakers.

    6'7-Eleven Inches ➐ @ReadTheBioNgga

    Russell Westbrook after leaving the lakers <a href="https://t.co/niltCDhvap">pic.twitter.com/niltCDhvap</a>

    AlwayzHoodie @AlwayzHoodie

    Russell Westbrook against the Lakers <a href="https://t.co/Elj9LLUTrB">https://t.co/Elj9LLUTrB</a> <a href="https://t.co/b9dTxZspN2">pic.twitter.com/b9dTxZspN2</a>

    Rp @DarthPrader

    Russell Westbrook is about to get his revenge on everyone with the clips. Him/PG/Kawhi is a much better fit than him/day-davis/Bron. I really hope they match up in the playoffs, just don't know if the Lakers can even make it in.

    Luka Doncic's Burner @HookahDoncic_77

    Most Lakers fans are gonna clown on this signing, but it's actually a W. Westbrook will fit in with this team much better than he did with the Lakers. <a href="https://t.co/resKY6mRbp">https://t.co/resKY6mRbp</a>

    PosterizaSean @PosterizaSean

    Westbrook and the Clippers eliminating the Lakers from playoff contention would be immaculate <a href="https://t.co/rGT4pqy2I2">https://t.co/rGT4pqy2I2</a>

    Johnathan James @Jay_James616

    Russ is going to be in the playoffs but will the Lakers? If I had to bet Russ will have the last laugh.

    The Lakers and Clippers play one more game during the regular season on April 5, which will be a highly discussed matchup.

    Of course, both sides will be heavily focused on the standings for the rest of the season.

    The Lakers were just 27-32 heading into the All-Star break, sitting 13th in the Western Conference. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team has an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

    The Clippers are currently fourth in the West with a 33-28 record, although only five games separate the two teams and both could end up competing in the play-in tournament.

    A possible elimination game between the two Los Angeles teams, with Westbrook front and center, would create one of the more memorable games of the year.