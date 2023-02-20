Fans Troll Lakers, Hyped for Russell Westbrook Revenge After Clippers Contract

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Fans wanted Russell Westbrook away from the Los Angeles Lakers for months, but now he has a chance to get payback against his former team after joining the Los Angeles Clippers, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After he was sent from the Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade, Westbrook will agree to a buyout and join their intercity rival. Now NBA Twitter is reveling at the opportunity for the point guard to thrive and possibly get revenge against the Lakers:

The Lakers and Clippers play one more game during the regular season on April 5, which will be a highly discussed matchup.

Of course, both sides will be heavily focused on the standings for the rest of the season.

The Lakers were just 27-32 heading into the All-Star break, sitting 13th in the Western Conference. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team has an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

The Clippers are currently fourth in the West with a 33-28 record, although only five games separate the two teams and both could end up competing in the play-in tournament.

A possible elimination game between the two Los Angeles teams, with Westbrook front and center, would create one of the more memorable games of the year.