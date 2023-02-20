ESPN: Victor Wembanyama 'Fine' with Whichever Team Picks Him No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus top player in the 2023 NBA draft, but he doesn't plan to force his way to any particular franchise.

"There's no wrong team," ESPN's Jonathan Givony said on The Hoop Collective podcast (26:44). "He, in his mind, thinks that he's going to go figure out even the worst situations in the NBA. ... He's kind of already putting on the table that he's fine going whoever lands No. 1."

Givony noted that Wembanyama could play for Real Madrid instead of coming to the NBA if he doesn't like the team that picks him, but the top prospect shut down the notion and indicated he doesn't plan to hold out.

Last season, there were reports Chet Holmgren wanted to avoid the Orlando Magic and was happier going No. 2 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's unlikely there will be a similar situation this year.

The Houston Rockets currently have the league's worst record at 13-45, which would give them a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick. Given their records, the San Antonio Spurs (14-45) and Detroit Pistons (15-44) are in line to hold the same odds.

It's nearly a foregone conclusion that whichever team wins the lottery will select Wembanyama. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the French prospect would go No. 1 to Houston in his latest mock draft despite the presence of Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith on the roster.

The 7'2" forward is averaging 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 in France's Betclic Élite league.