WWE Rumors on Lesnar vs. Lashley, Montez Ford Injury and Authors of Pain Return

Lesnar vs. Lashley Rematch Uncertain for WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley aren't finished with one another just yet.

Fightful Select reported the feud between Lesnar and Lashley will unsurprisingly not be decided by the DQ finish from Saturday's Elimination Chamber event. Instead, it's expected the feud will feature more matches between the two hosses—though it's not clear if they will have a WrestleMania program.

Lashley defeated Lesnar via disqualification Saturday when Lesnar hit Lashley with a low blow to escape the Hurt Lock. The series now sits at 2-1 in favor of Lashley, who also eliminated Lesnar from January's Royal Rumble.

It's clear there is a longer-term story being told, and it would make some sense for a continuation at Mania. That said, Bray Wyatt shockingly inserted himself into the feud ahead of the Elimination Chamber event by issuing a warning to the winner of the match, seemingly setting up a program with Lashley for WrestleMania.

A Wyatt-Lashley match would leave Lesnar with nothing to do at WrestleMania, and that seems highly unlikely. So, either Wyatt's promo was a red herring or WWE is putting Lashley vs. Lesnar on the backburner for a later date.

Montez Ford Not Dealing With an Injury

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

Montez Ford was arguably the breakout performer of the men's Elimination Chamber, eliminating Bronson Reed and Damian Priest as part of a star-making effort before ultimately falling short in his attempt to win his first WWE singles championship.

Ford was seemingly hobbled and needed assistance getting to the back after being eliminated by Austin Theory, but that was apparently all part of the worked plan for the match. Fightful Select reported Ford was selling a kayfabe injury in order to set up Logan Paul interfering and costing Rollins his chance at the United States title.

Paul was able to enter the Chamber through an open door as officials were tending to Ford, allowing him to hit Rollins with a lariat and a curb stomp to hand the victory to Theory.

Rollins vs. Paul has been building since the Royal Rumble, so the YouTuber's interference was no surprise. On the other hand, allowing Paul to enter the ring by giving us a scare on Ford's health wasn't the nicest thing WWE could have done.

Authors of Pain Preparing for WWE Return with Paul Ellering

If the Authors of Pain return to WWE as has been rumored of late, they will not be doing so alone.

Fightful Select reported the Authors of Pain have had manager Paul Ellering taking the charge in negotiating their deal to return.

Ellering was paired with the duo during their time in NXT but separated from them when they came to the main roster. It's arguable that Ellering's absence, along with consistent injuries, were the main reasons the Authors failed to be as dominant on the main roster.

WWE released the Authors of Pain in 2020, and the two have essentially been absent from the wrestling scene since.

