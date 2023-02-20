John Henry on Red Sox Fans' Frustrations: There's a 'False Narrative' Surrounding BOS

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry addressed what he described as a "false narrative" around the team as fan discontent continues to rumble.

Most recently, the fanbase voiced its displeasure toward Henry by booing him at Fenway Park when the venue hosted an NHL Winter Classic game. In an interview with The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey, he attempted to downplay the level of unrest:

"There is a false narrative surrounding the club. It really took hold in 2022. There were even false reports of booing at Fenway Park during the Winter Classic. I think those factors and losing Xander to San Diego were the biggest factors. Those are the fans you would believe are the least likely to try to shout us down, but it happened. Did anyone report the standing ovation at the end?"

