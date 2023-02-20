X

    Best Tweets from Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 2023 NBA All-Star Roster Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks before the game on February 9, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo had to put on their general manager hats before taking the court for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

    While this is the sixth edition of the annual event with two captains selecting their teams instead of the Western and Eastern Conferences facing each other, Sunday marked the first time the draft happened immediately before the game à la a playground-style approach.

    It added another layer of intrigue to the entire process, and the captains—who were in their position because they received the most fan votes—chose among the reserves first before moving to the starters.

    Here is a look at the results, which led to plenty of reaction on social media:

    Reserves

    Best Tweets from Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 2023 NBA All-Star Roster Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    1. Damian Lillard, Team Giannis

    2. Anthony Edwards, Team LeBron

    3. Jrue Holiday, Team Giannis

    4. Jaylen Brown, Team LeBron

    5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Giannis

    6. Paul George, Team LeBron

    7. DeMar DeRozan, Team Giannis

    8. Tyrese Haliburton, Team LeBron

    9. Pascal Siakam, Team Giannis

    10. Julius Randle, Team LeBron

    11. Bam Adebayo, Team Giannis

    12. De'Aaron Fox, Team LeBron

    13. Domantas Sabonis, Team Giannis

    14. Jaren Jackson Jr., Team LeBron

    Starters

    1. Joel Embiid, Team LeBron

    2. Jayson Tatum, Team Giannis

    3. Kyrie Irving, Team LeBron

    4. Ja Morant, Team Giannis

    5. Luka Dončić, Team LeBron

    6. Donovan Mitchell, Team Giannis

    7. Nikola Jokić, Team LeBron

    8. Lauri Markkanen, Team Giannis

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    giannis learned from his mistakes in the past. not picking his teammates first.

    Jace frederick @JaceFrederick

    Anthony Edwards was LeBron James' first selection <br><br>That says what the game's all-time great thinks about Minnesota's superstar

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Anthony Edwards, YOU are a future Laker.

    Harry Lyles Jr. @harrylylesjr

    lebron planting the Anthony Edwards To The Lakers seed

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Giannis thought he was getting Ja 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStarDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStarDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/j9kfxnrdy7">pic.twitter.com/j9kfxnrdy7</a>

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Giannis brought the entire notebook and didn't have it written down that Ja is a starter, smh

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    LOL Giannis just took a player that's starting. Get it together!

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    GIANNIS PULLED A MINNESOTA VIKINGS

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    this is already as entertaining as we expected lmao

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Jaren Jackson Jr. up there like <a href="https://t.co/toaYTS3D77">pic.twitter.com/toaYTS3D77</a>

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    every lebron pick feels like tampering

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    JJJ is the last pick of the reserves. Or as Kevin Durant called that spot yesterday, "the brokest millionaire" <a href="https://t.co/0Od3UrvRhj">pic.twitter.com/0Od3UrvRhj</a>

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    lebron picking kyrie over luka is the tamperiest tampering i've ever seen in my life 😭

    Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

    LeBron finally gets to team up with Kyrie again.

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    the jokic disrespect tour continues

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    They made NBA All Star Weekend fun again. I love this.

    The most amusing moment of the draft came when Antetokounmpo attempted to select Ja Morant during the reserve portion even though the Memphis Grizzlies star is a starter.

    Other notable moves were James drafting former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving and Nikola Jokić going late in the draft even though he could be well on his way to winning the league MVP for the third consecutive season.

    But the rosters are now set, and Team LeBron will attempt to continue its All-Star Game dynasty and move to 6-0 overall in this drafting format.