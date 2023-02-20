Best Tweets from Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 2023 NBA All-Star Roster Draft

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo had to put on their general manager hats before taking the court for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

While this is the sixth edition of the annual event with two captains selecting their teams instead of the Western and Eastern Conferences facing each other, Sunday marked the first time the draft happened immediately before the game à la a playground-style approach.

It added another layer of intrigue to the entire process, and the captains—who were in their position because they received the most fan votes—chose among the reserves first before moving to the starters.

Here is a look at the results, which led to plenty of reaction on social media:

Reserves

1. Damian Lillard, Team Giannis

2. Anthony Edwards, Team LeBron

3. Jrue Holiday, Team Giannis

4. Jaylen Brown, Team LeBron

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Giannis

6. Paul George, Team LeBron

7. DeMar DeRozan, Team Giannis

8. Tyrese Haliburton, Team LeBron

9. Pascal Siakam, Team Giannis

10. Julius Randle, Team LeBron

11. Bam Adebayo, Team Giannis

12. De'Aaron Fox, Team LeBron

13. Domantas Sabonis, Team Giannis

14. Jaren Jackson Jr., Team LeBron

Starters

1. Joel Embiid, Team LeBron

2. Jayson Tatum, Team Giannis

3. Kyrie Irving, Team LeBron

4. Ja Morant, Team Giannis

5. Luka Dončić, Team LeBron

6. Donovan Mitchell, Team Giannis

7. Nikola Jokić, Team LeBron

8. Lauri Markkanen, Team Giannis

The most amusing moment of the draft came when Antetokounmpo attempted to select Ja Morant during the reserve portion even though the Memphis Grizzlies star is a starter.

Other notable moves were James drafting former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving and Nikola Jokić going late in the draft even though he could be well on his way to winning the league MVP for the third consecutive season.

But the rosters are now set, and Team LeBron will attempt to continue its All-Star Game dynasty and move to 6-0 overall in this drafting format.