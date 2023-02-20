X

    XFL's 4th-and-15 'Onside Kick' Has Fans Hoping NFL Will Adopt Rule Change

    Francisco RosaFebruary 20, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 19: A.J. McCarron #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks scrambles against of the San Antonio Brahamas at the Alamodome on February 19, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    The new-look XFL has been around for just one weekend, but football fans already think that the NFL can learn a thing or two from the upstart league and its unique set of rules.

    Mainly, people were fascinated by the XFL's substitute for an onside kick.

    While teams are still allowed to attempt an onside kick, they can also attempt to convert a 4th-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line in order to keep possession.

    This was demonstrated Sunday in a matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas. Down 15-3 with 3:02 remaining in the game, the Battlehawks were able to rally for an 18-15 victory, thanks in part to one of those 4th-and-15 conversions that led to the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    THE BATTLEHAWKS CONVERT ON 4TH AND 15 TO KEEP POSSESSION 😱 <a href="https://t.co/uwwTbDlmX7">pic.twitter.com/uwwTbDlmX7</a>

    And NFL fans were loving every bit of it.

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    how you erase a 12-point deficit in 2 minutes in the XFL<br><br>down 15-3 with less than two minutes in the 4th<br><br>1. score a TD<br><br>2. convert a 3-point attempt from the 10-yd line<br><br>3. convert a 4th-and-15 "onside kick" from the 25-yd line<br><br>4. score another TD with 16 seconds left<br><br>win

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Okay the XFL's 4th and 15 conversion option kinda rules

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    if one team had hit the 4th-and-15 onside kick and turned it into a W this season it would've been a sign it was a good rule and it happened IN THE FIRST WEEK <a href="https://t.co/S0drjSJxYh">https://t.co/S0drjSJxYh</a>

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    I think I love the XFL's 4th-and-15 onside kick rule. I think.

    Drew Garrison @DrewGarrison

    The 4th and 15 conversion instead of an onside kick in the XFL is awesome.

    Alexis Kraft @TheAlexisKraft

    the battlehawks pulling off 4th and 15 and giving themselves an opportunity to come back and win the game… this is INSANE and i'm HERE FOR IT

    The conversion rule comes with more excitement and brings more action into the game instead of the rarely successful onside kick, which typically seems destined to fail in the NFL.

    During the 2022-23 NFL season, there were 56 onside kick attempts. However, only three of those (5.3 percent) were successful, down from 16.1 percent in the previous season.

    The XFL has a number of unique rules that will be on display throughout its inaugural season. Among those are tiered extra point attempts—none of which include kicking—and overtime consisting of alternating possession from an opponent's 5-yard line.