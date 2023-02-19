Jose Altuve Says He Hopes to Retire With Astros as Contract Set to Expire After 2024

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Astros fans will be happy to know that Jose Altuve wants to retire having only played in Houston, according to a report by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

The two-time World Series champion's contract is set to expire in 2024—along with third baseman Alex Bregman—leaving him in Houston for at least two more years before he hits the free-agent market.

Houston general manager Dana Brown was the first one to come out saying that Altuve should retire as an Astro, and Altuve was quick to agree.

"I liked when he said that," Altuve said of Brown's comments. "Obviously, I've spent my whole career here and hope to retire here. I think we are on the same page."

Altuve, 32, has signed two contract extensions since being in Houston, the last one came in March of 2018 in the form of a five-year, $151 million deal that spanned from the 2020 to 2024 seasons.

He made $29 million in 2022 and is expected to make the same amount over the next two years, according to Spotrac.

Altuve made his debut with Houston during the 2011 season and has developed into one of the greatest players in franchise history. In addition to his two championships, he was also the AL MVP in 2017, has made eight All-Star teams, has won six Silver Slugger awards and is a three-time AL batting champion.

His name is all over the Astros' record books, ranking first in batting average (.307), third in doubles (379), fourth in runs (986) and hits (1,935), and fifth in games played (1,578) and homers (192).

In 2022, Altuve hit .300/.387/.533 with 28 homers, 57 RBI, 103 runs and 18 steals.

Brown, who was hired Jan. 26, has been vocal about wanting to keep Houston's championship window open as long as possible by keeping the team's core together.

He already signed starting pitcher Cristian Javier to a five-year, $64 million extension and wants to lock up Altuve, Bregman, All-Star pitcher Framber Valdez and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to long-term deals.