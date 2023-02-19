NFL Rumors: Daniel Jones to Change Agent amid Giants Contract Buzz Ahead of FA

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is moving to change his off-field representation, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Raanan reported Jones is expected to hire Athletes First to replace CAA. The move comes as the 25-year-old is hitting free agency and stands to collect a significant pay raise.

The fourth-year signal-caller threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 708 yards and seven scores. He helped the Giants not only reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but also notch their first postseason victory since their last Super Bowl run in 2011.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Giants declined the fifth-year option in Jones' rookie deal, which is always a telltale sign of a player who hasn't met expectations. It looked like the 2019 first-round pick was on his way out.

New York surely wishes it could have a mulligan on that one.

Ranaan reported Thursday that Jones' next deal "will come in at over $35 million per season." Even if the Giants wanted to hedge their bets a bit more and apply the franchise tag, he'd still be guaranteed $32.4 million for 2023.

You wouldn't think Jones changing agents impacts the situation too much because he's not going to reset the quarterback market. If his contract were to average $35 million annually, he'd be just the ninth-highest-paid player at the position, and he'd soon slide down the ladder with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts all eligible for a payday.

But new representation would present a different dynamic in negotiations with the Giants.