Guardians' Terry Francona Discusses Recovery from Health Issues After Surgeries

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Terry Francona is in a good place, in every possible way.

Fresh off of winning his third AL Manager of the Year award, the 63-year-old is gearing up for his 11th season in charge of the Cleveland Guardians and is in good health after overcoming some health complications over the last several years.

Francona dealt with gastrointestinal problems and blood-clotting issues in 2020. He also had to step away from the team for the final few months of the 2021 season after undergoing hip replacement surgery as well as having a rod put in his left leg.

He opened up to the media about his perspective on his health and career in baseball Sunday while in Goodyear, Arizona, for Cleveland's spring training.

"Everybody says, 'Do you have perspective?'" Francona said. "I hate when we lose. I really enjoy when we win. But I love doing what we do, but I always have. I've always enjoyed it.

"If I wasn't in baseball, all I'd be doing was wishing I was in baseball."

Francona is also happy that he is no longer limping as much as before, something that obviously makes his job a lot easier to do.

A two-time World Series champion, Francona helped lead a young, underdog Guardians team to an AL Central title last season, an achievement that came largely unexpected. He has led Cleveland to four division titles and within one game of a World Series title in 2016 during his tenure.

He is also the organization's winningest manager 845 victories and is basically a lock for the Hall of Fame when he decides to call it a career.