Indiana Clinches Share of 1st WCBB Big Ten Regular-Season Title in 40 Years

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A dream season for the Indiana women's basketball team just keeps getting better as the No. 2 Hoosiers clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title after an 83-60 win over Purdue on Sunday.

It's the first time since the 1982-83 season that Indiana took home a regular-season title, and the team did so in front of a sellout crowd at Assembly Hall. It was the first home sellout crowd in program history as Hoosier nation has become enamored with the team throughout the season.

While they are unlikely to unseat South Carolina for the No. 1 spot in the polls, the Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1 Big Ten) are building momentum toward a deep postseason run, both in the conference and national tournament.

Indiana will have the opportunity to clinch the Big Ten title outright with a win over No. 7 Iowa on the road Feb. 26 in its regular-season finale. The Hoosiers previously beat the Hawkeyes 87-78 on Feb. 9

It's been a record-breaking year for Hoosiers on and off the court. In addition to their historic accomplishments, Teri Moren's team has been appointment viewing.

Crowd lines were reportedly out the door for hours ahead of Sunday's matchup as the program has broken its single-game attendance record four times this season, including today's sellout of 17,222.

It was Indiana's 14th straight win and their 18th consecutive win at Assembly Hall. Its lone loss of the season came against Michigan State on Dec. 29

The team has been led this season by a red-hot offense that's averaging 81 points per game, good for 10th in all of Division I. They also rank fourth in scoring margin (21.1) and third in field-goal percentage (50.10 percent).

Senior Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers with 22.6 points on 69.2 percent shooting from the field, top 10 in Division I in both categories. She's joined by Grace Berger, (12.2) Sydney Parrish (12.1) and Yarden Garzon (11.4) in double-digit scoring.

All five of Indiana's starters scored double-digit points in the win over Purdue.