DK Metcalf to Undergo NFL Drug Test After NBA Celebrity Game MVP Award, Viral Video

DK Metcalf to Undergo NFL Drug Test After NBA Celebrity Game MVP Award, Viral VideoFebruary 19, 2023
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was contacted by NFL officials for an offseason drug test, just days after video of his leaping ability was showcased in a viral video.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
From DK Metcalf's IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9XR5TO6R8">pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8</a>
Metcalf's physical prowess was on full display over the past week, with one viral video of him leaping catching a pass getting a ton of attention, along with his brilliant performance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
