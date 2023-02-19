X

    DK Metcalf to Undergo NFL Drug Test After NBA Celebrity Game MVP Award, Viral Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 17: DK Metcalf #14 of Team Dwyane drives to the basket during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was contacted by NFL officials for an offseason drug test, just days after video of his leaping ability was showcased in a viral video.

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    From DK Metcalf's IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9XR5TO6R8">pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8</a>

    Metcalf's physical prowess was on full display over the past week, with one viral video of him leaping catching a pass getting a ton of attention, along with his brilliant performance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

    Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee

    NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/3AkeCdTWfB">pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB</a>

    NBA @NBA

    DK METCALF IS TAKING OVER THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/RUFFLES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RUFFLES</a> | Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/NDILxr4BNl">pic.twitter.com/NDILxr4BNl</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.