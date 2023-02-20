NFL Franchise Tag 2023: Full List of Players

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Franchise tag season is officially upon us.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads a list of high-profile superstars who can receive the franchise tag between now and March 7.

The Kansas City Chiefs (Orlando Brown Jr.), Las Vegas Raiders (Josh Jacobs) and Washington Commanders (Deron Payne) also have obvious candidates who will wind up tagged if they can't reach a long-term contract with their teams.

Perhaps the most interesting situation regarding the franchise tag is in New York, with the Giants potentially having to decide whether to use their tag on Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones. It's more likely than not that one of those players will receive a new contract over the next couple of weeks, but for now, it's a situation worth monitoring.

Here is a running list of players who received the tag for the 2023 season that will be updated as teams make their decisions.

Arizona Cardinals:

Atlanta Falcons:

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills:

Carolina Panthers:

Chicago Bears:

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cleveland Browns:

Dallas Cowboys:

Denver Broncos:

Detroit Lions:

Green Bay Packers:

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts:

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Kansas City Chiefs:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams:

Miami Dolphins:

Minnesota Vikings:

New England Patriots:

New Orleans Saints:

New York Giants:

New York Jets:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tennessee Titans:

Washington Commanders:

Franchise-Tag Estimates:

QB: $32.4 million

RB: $10.1 million

WR: $19.7 million

TE: $11.4 million

OL: $18.2 million

DE: $19.7 million

DT: $18.9 million

LB: $20.9 million

CB: $18.1 million

S: $14.5 million

K/P: $5.4 million