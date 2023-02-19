Heat's Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Kevin Love Contract Agreement

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Miami Heat added depth to their frontcourt with the addition of veteran Kevin Love, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Love agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, ending a nine-year run with the team.

Despite interest from several teams, the 34-year-old joined Miami and should now give the team a lot of flexibility throughout the roster for the final stretch run of the season.

Miami Heat Depth Chart

PG: Kyler Lowry, Gabe Vincent

SG: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo

SF: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson

PF: Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Nikola Jović

C: Bam Adebayo, Cody Zeller, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem

Injuries have been a major issue for the Heat this year, with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler all missing significant time. The frontcourt is still a bigger concern when the team is healthy due to the unproven players getting a lot of playing time.

Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain had been playing while on two-way contracts, but the team is now opting for more experience in the post.

The addition of nine-year veteran Cody Zeller, per Wojnarowski, continues this strategy for Miami.

Love and Zeller also provide much-needed size inside with Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jović all better suited for the perimeter.

Caleb Martin should remain in the starting lineup after a solid start to the season, averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Bam Adebayo also won't lose any minutes after earning his second All-Star selection this season with averages of 21.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Love hasn't played since Jan. 24 and could take some time to get back up to game speed while getting acclimated to the Heat rotation.

The 34-year-old should still make an impact off the bench, just as he did last year with the Cavaliers. Love finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 while averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

His three-point shooting (37.2 percent career average) should be especially valuable to spread the floor alongside Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, two elite scorers not known for their shooting.

Adding Love's experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, could help the Heat get one step closer to a championship this season.