X

    PSG's Neymar Stretchered off vs. Lille with Ankle Injury amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (back) comforts Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar lying on the pitch, injured following a contact with Lille's French midfielder Benjamin Andre (unseen) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille LOSC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on February 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was forced to leave Sunday's match against Lille on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury:

    beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA

    Neymar left the pitch INJURED and crying! 🚨😰<br><br>☀️ Catch PSG vs. Lille live now on beIN SPORTS!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ligue1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ligue1</a> 🇫🇷 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSGLOSC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSGLOSC</a><br><br> <a href="https://t.co/nXTnWdHJa6">pic.twitter.com/nXTnWdHJa6</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Neymar is stretchered off of PSG's game against Lille with an ankle injury—the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich is on March 8 <a href="https://t.co/uimu68CjZX">pic.twitter.com/uimu68CjZX</a>

    Neymar was subbed out of the match in the 51st minute of what eventually became a 4-3 PSG victory. After the match, PSG confirmed Neymar had a sprained ankle but avoided a fracture and will undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury:

    Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip

    OFFICIAL: PSG confirm no fracture for Neymar. Sprained ankle &amp; further tests to come in the next 48 hours or so to assess the ligament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSGLOSC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSGLOSC</a>

    The injury comes at a difficult time for the French club, which is set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 8. Bayern earned a 1-0 win in the first leg.

    Neymar's future with the club is also in doubt after discussions about a potential transfer to Chelsea this week, per Julien Laurens of ESPN.

    Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met Tuesday in Paris to discuss a summer transfer with Neymar "currently out of favour" at PSG, per Laurens.

    Teammate Kylian Mbappé still noted the forward's impact after Sunday's match.

    PSG's Neymar Stretchered off vs. Lille with Ankle Injury amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "I hope Neymar's injury is not serious, I hope he returns soon—we need him with us," Mbappé said.

    Neymar had a goal and an assist against Lille before suffering the injury.

    The 31-year-old now has 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season, helping PSG sit top of the table. He also has two goals and three assists in six Champions League matches.

    A long-term injury for Neymar could create an uphill battle for Paris Saint-Germain as it tries to capture its first UCL title.

    Mbappé and Lionel Messi can help pick up the slack, but Bayern Munich have been dominant in the Champions League this year with seven wins in seven matches, outscoring opponents 19-2.