PSG's Neymar Stretchered off vs. Lille with Ankle Injury amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was forced to leave Sunday's match against Lille on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury:

Neymar was subbed out of the match in the 51st minute of what eventually became a 4-3 PSG victory. After the match, PSG confirmed Neymar had a sprained ankle but avoided a fracture and will undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury:

The injury comes at a difficult time for the French club, which is set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 8. Bayern earned a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Neymar's future with the club is also in doubt after discussions about a potential transfer to Chelsea this week, per Julien Laurens of ESPN.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met Tuesday in Paris to discuss a summer transfer with Neymar "currently out of favour" at PSG, per Laurens.

Teammate Kylian Mbappé still noted the forward's impact after Sunday's match.

"I hope Neymar's injury is not serious, I hope he returns soon—we need him with us," Mbappé said.

Neymar had a goal and an assist against Lille before suffering the injury.

The 31-year-old now has 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season, helping PSG sit top of the table. He also has two goals and three assists in six Champions League matches.

A long-term injury for Neymar could create an uphill battle for Paris Saint-Germain as it tries to capture its first UCL title.

Mbappé and Lionel Messi can help pick up the slack, but Bayern Munich have been dominant in the Champions League this year with seven wins in seven matches, outscoring opponents 19-2.