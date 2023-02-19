Adam Silver Says 'I Don't Have an Answer' for Fan Frustration With Load Management

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver understands fan frustration with the concept of load management, but he does not see it as an overarching problem that's hurting the league.

"It's not just gameplay, but teams deciding not to practice, teams deciding to, you know, do whatever they can to maintain players being in an optimal position to compete during games," Silver told reporters Saturday.

"This isn't a new issue. There's nothing particularly happening this season that we haven't seen happening over the last several seasons. I understand it from a fan standpoint that if you are particularly buying tickets to a particular game and that player isn't playing. I don't have a good answer for that other than this is a deep league with incredible competition."

The concept of load management has become increasingly polarizing in recent years, as star players—particularly veterans—sit out half of a back-to-back or with small injuries they may have played through in past generations.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.