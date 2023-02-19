Saints' Michael Thomas Deletes Tweet Criticizing NFL Medical Staff

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Thomas has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons that have caused him to miss a significant amount of time, and the New Orleans Saints wide receiver appeared to voice his frustrations with the NFL's medical staff on Saturday.

In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Thomas responded to a tweet stating that former Philadelphia Eagles safety Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million in a lawsuit against his doctors over a career-ending knee injury, saying "right decision. the nfl medical sucks, cheap and uneducated their job requires barely any education or curriculum." (h/t John Sigler of Saints Wire)

He added: "Well atleast and some places I know."

Thomas, who has spent his entire career in the Big Easy, was once considered one of the NFL's elite wide receivers after posting four consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons from 2016-19. He also earned three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pros and an Offensive Player of the Year award in that span.

In his 2019 campaign, he set an NFL record with 149 receptions in addition to 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Things came crashing down for Thomas during the following season when he appeared in just nine games, including the postseason, because of ankle and hamstring injuries. He then underwent tightrope surgery on his right ankle in June 2021.

There was hope Thomas could return during the 2021 campaign, but former Saints head coach Sean Payton indicated in November 2021 that the veteran suffered a setback on his surgically repaired ankle and that he would be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old returned to the field in 2022, but he appeared in just three games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his toe.

Thomas' status for the 2023 campaign is unclear, as is his status with the Saints.

The Ohio State product restructured his contract with the franchise last month, per ESPN's Field Yates, reducing his $15.5 million base salary in 2023 to $1.2 million. The restructure also adds a $31.8 million roster bonus for 2024 that becomes fully guaranteed on March 17.

The restructure indicates New Orleans could be looking to move on from the wide receiver in the coming weeks and months.

If Thomas and the Saints part ways, he'd be eligible to sign anywhere in free agency. However, considering his recent injury history, he won't be getting a significant deal that he may have otherwise received had he been healthy.