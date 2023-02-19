The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match CardFebruary 19, 2023
The 2023 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was one of the biggest nights WWE has put together in a long time. With huge stakes and WrestleMania Goes Hollywood looming, this night in Montreal was brimming with anticipation and excitement.
Everyone came to see what would happen when Roman Reigns battled Sami Zayn. In the end, the hometown hero could not complete his story, falling at the finish line after Jimmy and Jey Uso got involved.
Asuka picked up a big win in the women's Elimination Chamber match, punching her ticket to WrestleMania to face Bianca Belair. The Empress of Tomorrow ran through the field including Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.
Brock Lesnar took a cheap disqualification loss to escape the grip of Bobby Lashley before his full-on tantrum that ended with F5-ing The All Mighty through the announce table.
Beth Phoenix and Edge proved their chemistry together, winning with a Shatter Machine on Finn Bálor. Rhea Ripley and The Glamazon especially stood out in this match.
Austin Theory managed to escape the men's Elimination Chamber match with the win thanks to a timely assist from Logan Paul, who attacked Seth Rollins. But Montez Ford left with the most hype after a grand performance.
This was an exciting night of action, but not everyone walked out a winner. Some Superstars were also certainly bigger winners than others.
Winner: Asuka
While Asuka is a three-time WWE women's champion, she has not come off as a top title contender most of the past year. Her character rebirth that began at the Royal Rumble has come with a major, if predictable, push to bring her back to relevancy.
The Empress of Tomorrow needs to be treated like a top star. It is a win for both Asuka and WWE to have her back near the top of the company.
There are few better wrestlers in the company. She will give Bianca Belair a unique challenge that will make the most of the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood stage.
This next month will tell a story of a dangerous woman finding her edge again fighting one of the longest reigning women's champions in history. That is a money match for a women's division that needs them.
Loser: Liv Morgan
While Asuka made the most sense to win the women's Elimination Chamber, the rushed pace of the match did not allow anyone else to make a lasting impact.
Liv Morgan did her best to make the most of her time, but she continues to appear like an underdog next to her peers despite winning the SmackDown Women's Championship last year.
She did pull off the biggest spot of the match when she hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the Chamber, but she was then quickly knocked out of the contest as Natalya and Asuka locked her in submission holds together.
While Morgan's recklessness getting the best of her is a solid angle, this came after The Empress of Tomorrow made her tap out in back-to-back matches.
She needed to leave this match with more credibility rather than becoming a footnote in Asuka's story. Instead, she sinks further with no obvious spot on the WrestleMania card.
Loser: Brock Lesnar
It is rare that Brock Lesnar looks weak, but Bobby Lashley dominated him to the point of almost devaluing The Beast Incarnate.
Goldberg was the only other man to dominate Lesnar at this level, and this current feud has parallels with that angle. However, The Beast Incarnate never intentionally got himself disqualified against The Myth.
The match ended with a deflating non-finish that gave Lashley a technical victory but little satisfaction. It came off as the tactic of a lesser heel.
This feud has run for over a year. A DQ at this stage was unnecessary, especially with Bray Wyatt challenging the winner.
If Lesnar had lost clean to end the feud, it would have made The Beast look better because he fought hard and just met his match. Instead, he came off as a bad guy running scared from his better.
Winners: Those Who Loved the WWE WrestleMania 21 Movie Spoof Videos
As WWE returns to Hollywood, the company has reminded fans of the old movie spoof videos they created 18 years ago for WWE WrestleMania 21.
Finally, the company has revealed the first of these new videos, featuring Seth Rollins as The Joker and Becky Lynch as The Man.
It was a silly and corny video with two performers who probably could have done more. However, it was also endearing as the talent did not need to take themselves too seriously.
More of these videos are on the way, teased after the show went off the air, and that is an exciting proposition for those who enjoy lighthearted fun.
Winner: Beth Phoenix
Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and multiple time WWE women's champion. She has nothing to prove, yet she performed at WWE Elimination Chamber as if she needed to win this to solidify her career.
She and Rhea Ripley had chemistry like The Glamazon has never had with another opponent. She put on a wild action-packed performance that included a picture-perfect superplex.
The mixed tag team also featured Edge and Finn Bálor, but this truly was all about the two women. Even as The Eradicator prepares to fight and defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ripley made Phoenix look great in what could be one of her last matches.
Hopefully, after Ripley assumedly wins the SmackDown Women's Championship, The Glamazon will be willing to come back for one more match to fight The Eradicator one-on-one.
Winner: Montez Ford
Fans have long awaited Montez Ford's breakout moment. The United States Championship Elimination Chamber match was that moment.
The Street Profit made the most of the moment. He pulled out huge spots, eliminated both Bronson Reed and Damian Priest and had the entire crowd on his side by the end.
It was Ford's match more than anyone else, even though he could not pick up the win or even make the final two.
While it looked like Ford may have been injured at the end, that was likely just an excuse to get Logan Paul into the Chamber so that he could attack Seth Rollins.
Hopefully, this performance keeps Ford in the spotlight into WrestleMania and beyond. While he and Angelo Dawkins are a great tag team, both can do so much on their own as well, becoming greater stars in singles action.
Winner and Loser: Sami Zayn
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was always going to be most remembered for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. This was the moment where the hometown hero in Montreal, Quebec, Canada was going to make it big or fall just short.
Everyone knew how special this was going to be. The crowd was so loud just for the entrance of the hometown hero. As Zayn got closer to the win with each move, the energy grew to a fever pitch.
No matter what happened at the end of this match, Zayn was clearly living his dream in the biggest match of his career. It was truly special to behold.
However, when the most important moment arrived, the hometown hero lost. He fell thanks to interference. That is a true shame that makes this not quite the victory he wanted.
In the end, the hometown hero could not get his win, and that makes him a loser for the moment. However, he is a star and perhaps a true winner in the long term. He already proved that.
He needs to get to the mountaintop and become world champion in 2023, even if it could not happen on this night.