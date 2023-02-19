The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The 2023 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was one of the biggest nights WWE has put together in a long time. With huge stakes and WrestleMania Goes Hollywood looming, this night in Montreal was brimming with anticipation and excitement.

Everyone came to see what would happen when Roman Reigns battled Sami Zayn. In the end, the hometown hero could not complete his story, falling at the finish line after Jimmy and Jey Uso got involved.



Asuka picked up a big win in the women's Elimination Chamber match, punching her ticket to WrestleMania to face Bianca Belair. The Empress of Tomorrow ran through the field including Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Brock Lesnar took a cheap disqualification loss to escape the grip of Bobby Lashley before his full-on tantrum that ended with F5-ing The All Mighty through the announce table.

Beth Phoenix and Edge proved their chemistry together, winning with a Shatter Machine on Finn Bálor. Rhea Ripley and The Glamazon especially stood out in this match.

Austin Theory managed to escape the men's Elimination Chamber match with the win thanks to a timely assist from Logan Paul, who attacked Seth Rollins. But Montez Ford left with the most hype after a grand performance.

This was an exciting night of action, but not everyone walked out a winner. Some Superstars were also certainly bigger winners than others.

