NJPW Battle of the Valley Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction to Mercedes Moné

NJPW Battle of the Valley Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction to Mercedes MonéFebruary 19, 2023
- Alex Coughlin defeated J. R. Kratos (C+)
- David Finlay defeated Bobby Fish (C)
- Kushida, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight and The DKC defeated Máscara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest and Rocky Romero (C+)
- Fred Rosser (c) vs. Kenta (Strong Openweight Championship)
- The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship)
- Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston (Loser Leaves NJPW match)
- Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide (Filthy Rules Fight)
- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors Singles (NJPW World Television Championship)
- Kairi (c) vs. Mercedes Moné (IWGP Women's Championship)
- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the NJPW Battle in the Valley.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling hosted its first show in the U.S. of the year on Saturday. The event will have some significant implications as Jay White could wrestle his last match with the promotion.
However, Kairi vs. Mercedes Moné for the IWGP Women's Championship was the biggest selling point on the card. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see how the challenger would fare in her first post-WWE match.
Here's a look at the card for Saturday's event:
