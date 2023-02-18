X

    Cason Wallace's NBA Draft Stock Hyped on Twitter as Kentucky Upsets No. 10 Tennessee

    Francisco RosaFebruary 18, 2023

    LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 18: Kentucky Wildcats guard Cason Wallace (22) is trapped by Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) in a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats on February 18, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kentucky may have put itself on the right side of the tournament bubble Saturday after taking down No. 10 Tennessee in a 66-54 win at Rupp Arena, thanks in large part to another strong performance by freshman guard Cason Wallace.

    Wallace, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, finishing the game with 16 points, a game-high six assists and six rebounds. He was especially good in the first half as Kentucky took a 20-point lead into the locker room.

    He had 12 points over the first 20 minutes and was the engine for an offense that got hot in the latter stages of the half.

    KG @__NotKG

    If I could build a guard in a lab to play for my team it would look a lot like Cason Wallace

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Monster play Cason Wallace diving for a loose ball, wrestling it away, muscling it out of a pile to find a teammate. Tennessee seems to bring out the street fighter in this Kentucky team.

    Adam Luckett @AdamLuckettKSR

    Cason Wallace is playing winning basketball.

    David Sisk @CoachDavidSisk

    Impressed with the maturation of Cason Wallace's game. Tennessee extending defense, he is getting somewhere with his dribble, drawing help, then finding the open man. No panic so far for the freshman. <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyRivals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyRivals</a>

    BeachBubbaTex @BeachBubbaTex

    When he gets drafted, Cason Wallace is going to make some GM look like a genius<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a>

    ja morant fan club @nflinabnit

    a lot of teams will regret passing on cason wallace this summer. really good on both ends. special defensive instincts that you can't teach.

    In addition to what he did on the offensive end of the floor, Wallace was also a menace for Kentucky's defense that held Tennessee to its lowest scoring half of the season. The Volunteers scored just 19 points on 1-of-8 shooting from three in the first half.

    He had just one steal, but a lot of what Wallace did didn't end up on in the box score as he disrupted Tennessee all afternoon.

    B @BlakeClark_

    Cason Wallace is machine. Blows up screens, gets hands on passes, dives on the floor. Just the dirty gritty shit that gets you a long way at the next level

    It was a much better performance from Wallace as Kentucky swept the season series with the Volunteers. In the earlier matchup between the two teams on Jan. 14, he finished with zero points, six assists and three rebounds.

    Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin joined Wallace in double-digit scoring with 16, 12 and 11, respectively.

    Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first collegiate season and continues to show that he does so much more than just score. In a recent win against Mississippi State, Wallace had just four points but 11 assists.

    Along with the win over Mississippi State, Kentucky now has two consecutive quality wins heading down the stretch of the season and could potentially be building momentum with the NCAA tournament on the horizon.