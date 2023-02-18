Cason Wallace's NBA Draft Stock Hyped on Twitter as Kentucky Upsets No. 10 Tennessee

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky may have put itself on the right side of the tournament bubble Saturday after taking down No. 10 Tennessee in a 66-54 win at Rupp Arena, thanks in large part to another strong performance by freshman guard Cason Wallace.

Wallace, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, finishing the game with 16 points, a game-high six assists and six rebounds. He was especially good in the first half as Kentucky took a 20-point lead into the locker room.

He had 12 points over the first 20 minutes and was the engine for an offense that got hot in the latter stages of the half.

In addition to what he did on the offensive end of the floor, Wallace was also a menace for Kentucky's defense that held Tennessee to its lowest scoring half of the season. The Volunteers scored just 19 points on 1-of-8 shooting from three in the first half.

He had just one steal, but a lot of what Wallace did didn't end up on in the box score as he disrupted Tennessee all afternoon.

It was a much better performance from Wallace as Kentucky swept the season series with the Volunteers. In the earlier matchup between the two teams on Jan. 14, he finished with zero points, six assists and three rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin joined Wallace in double-digit scoring with 16, 12 and 11, respectively.

Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first collegiate season and continues to show that he does so much more than just score. In a recent win against Mississippi State, Wallace had just four points but 11 assists.

Along with the win over Mississippi State, Kentucky now has two consecutive quality wins heading down the stretch of the season and could potentially be building momentum with the NCAA tournament on the horizon.