Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Says Russell Wilson Isn't 'Washed' or 'Broken'

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis believes Russell Wilson has more left in the tank coming off a frustrating 2022 season.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Davis explained why he doesn't think Wilson is "washed" or "broken" with a new coaching staff coming in.

"But, obviously, when you have a surrounding support system that doesn't support what you do well, it will expose your flaws," Davis said.

The Broncos were arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL last season. Wilson was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks with the hope he would solve their long-standing quarterback issues.

Wilson's struggles combined with head coach Nathaniel Hackett's issues with time management resulted in the Broncos finishing 5-12. Hackett was fired after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

A nine-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks, Wilson set career-lows in completion percentage (60.5), touchdown passes (16), quarterback rating (84.4) and QBR (37.0) in his first year in Denver.

After an extensive search for a new head coach, the Broncos were able to land Sean Payton by trading the No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a second-round pick in 2024 to the New Orleans Saints. Denver also received a 2024 third-round pick in the deal.

Payton has a long track record of success during his 15 seasons with the Saints. They had a top-five scoring offense nine times and top-five offense by total yards 10 times with him as head coach.

Davis is certainly biased in his assessment after spending all seven seasons of his NFL career playing for the Broncos, but he's not wrong to believe Payton will have a profound impact on Wilson in 2023.