Report: Chiefs Eye Patrick Mahomes' QB Coach Matt Nagy If Bieniemy Joins Commanders

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy reportedly may be in line for a promotion if Eric Bieniemy leaves to become the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bieniemy is the Commanders' top candidate and the two sides are moving toward an agreement:

If that comes to fruition, Rapoport noted Nagy would be the leading candidate to replace Bieniemy as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator under head coach Andy Reid.

While Bieniemy has done an excellent job in his role with Kansas City since 2018 (he was the running backs coach from 2013-17 as well) and has won a pair of Super Bowls, he has never been the primary play-caller because of Reid's presence.

Washington would represent a huge downgrade for Bieniemy in terms of offensive talent, but it would give him the opportunity to call plays and strengthen his case for a future head coaching job.

Nagy's first big break as an NFL coach came in 2013 when he followed Reid from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Chiefs and was named quarterbacks coach.

After three years in that role, Nagy became the co-offensive coordinator in 2016 and the offensive coordinator in 2017. He had similar duties to what Bieniemy has done over the past five seasons.

Nagy parlayed that into a head coaching opportunity with the Chicago Bears. In four seasons, he went 34-31 with two playoffs appearances but never earned a playoff win.

When Nagy and the Bears parted ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season, he returned to K.C. as the quarterbacks coach and senior assistant.

The move paid dividends for Nagy and the Chiefs, as he worked well with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award and led Kansas City to another Super Bowl win.

Though the Chiefs' offensive play-calling would still rest primarily on Reid's shoulders, Nagy could be a strong replacement for Bieniemy thanks to his familiarity with Reid and Mahomes.

A promotion would also put Nagy in line for another head coaching shot down the line, provided Mahomes and the offense continue to dominate as expected.