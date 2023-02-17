Derek Carr Rumors: Jets to Host Former Raiders QB amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Derek Carr will reportedly take his first visit as a free agent with the New York Jets after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jets will host Carr this weekend.

New York has also been connected to Aaron Rodgers in trade rumors. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday the Jets have asked the Green Bay Packers about the four-time NFL MVP's availability.

Rodgers' status remains up in the air because it's unclear if he'll play in 2023. If he does choose to play, the next step will be deciding if he wants to remain with the Packers or be traded to another organization.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky), Rodgers said his four-day darkness retreat this weekend should give him "a better sense of where I'm at in my life."

Rodgers hasn't put a timetable on making a decision, but Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN's Dianna Russini last week he hopes to have clarity on the situation before the start of free agency in March.

Even if Rodgers decides he wants to leave Green Bay, he's under contract, which would require teams to present their best offer in a trade. It's not hard to envision a scenario where a rival team that also needs quarterback help outbids the Jets.

Carr's situation is simpler because he's a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowler visited the New Orleans Saints last week while he was still under contract with the Raiders.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Raiders and Saints had the framework of a trade worked out, but it required Carr's approval because he has a full no-trade clause.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr informed the Raiders he wouldn't accept a trade to the Saints or any other team. Las Vegas released him Tuesday before his $32.9 million base salary in 2023 became guaranteed.

Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season in 15 starts with the Raiders, completing 60.8 percent of his attempts. He averaged 4,252 passing yards and 22.5 touchdowns and completed 68.7 percent of his passes from 2018 to 2021.

The Jets had the NFL's fourth-worst scoring offense as Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all started at least four games at quarterback in 2022. They lost six consecutive games to finish the season after going 7-4 through 11 contests.