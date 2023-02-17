AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 17

1 of 4

AEW

The opening bout was the Trios title match between The Elite and the team of AR Fox and Top Flight.

All six men were wearing shirts advertising the NBA All-Star game that aired immediately after Rampage was over. They also had some basketballs with them, so those were integrated into the match a couple of times.

This was a rematch from last week's Dynamite, so we already knew what kind of performance to expect from both teams. Since there was no first-time jitters, both teams took the opportunity to have some fun.

Trying to recap all of the action in a bout like this would be almost impossible. These are six guys who all work at a break-neck speed, so they packed a lot into the time they had. We saw a lot of teamwork on both sides, some high-flying spots and several creative counters.

Unfortunately, this match is not going to be for everybody. What it lacked in psychology and storytelling, it made up with exciting moves from both teams. After just over 10 minutes, The Elite scored the win when Omega pinned Fox.

Winners: The Elite

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations