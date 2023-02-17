Report: Bengals' Joseph Ossai, Jonah Williams Undergo Surgeries to Repair Injuries

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two key members of the Cincinnati Bengals recently each had a surgery to repair injuries they suffered during the 2022 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Jonah Williams had surgery in Los Angeles to repair the dislocated kneecap he suffered in the Bengals' AFC wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rapoport added linebacker Joseph Ossai had shoulder surgery after playing through this season with a torn labrum.

According to Rapoport, Williams is expected to be fully cleared before June. There was no timetable given for Ossai's recovery.

Ossai left Cincinnati's Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter with an apparent arm or shoulder injury. He was examined in the medical tent on the sideline before returning in the fourth quarter.

There was no indication anything was seriously wrong with Ossai after that point. He wasn't on the Bengals' injury report for their Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old took on a bigger role as the season went on, playing at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in the final three regular-season games.

Ossai played a total of 83 snaps on defense in Cincinnati's three playoff games. The University of Texas alum was a third-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2021. A meniscus injury kept him out for his entire rookie season.

Williams dislocated both of his kneecaps in games against the Ravens this season. The 25-year-old injured the right one in Week 5 and left the game, but he didn't miss a game and played every offensive snap in 15 regular-season games.

He dislocated his left kneecap in the second quarter of Cincinnati's 24-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Jan. 16. He was considered week-to-week going forward but sat out playoff games against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals won the AFC North and advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the second successive season before losing to the Chiefs.