Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Will Have Further Testing on Wrist Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will undergo additional testing Monday for his wrist injury, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

He only made a quick cameo in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, getting his first bucket and exiting in the first quarter of a 184-175 win over Team LeBron.

Antetokounmpo has been banged up at times this season. He suffered a sprained wrist in the second quarter of Milwaukee's 112-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The two-time NBA MVP didn't return to the game, but head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters the initial reports were it was only a minor injury.

"We'll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it," Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo's X-rays came back negative, but Budenholzer noted his status for the All-Star Game was uncertain at that point.

Prior to playing in each of Milwaukee's final 12 games before the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo sat out five consecutive contests from Jan. 12-21 with soreness in his left knee.

The Bucks went 12-0 when Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup on Jan. 23. He averaged 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the first 11 wins during that streak before injuring his wrist against the Bulls.

As long as Antetokounmpo doesn't have to miss an extended period of time, the Bucks will be able to navigate his absence. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record.