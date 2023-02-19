Kevin Love to Sign with Heat After Cavs Bought out Contract After Trade Deadline

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Free-agent big man Kevin Love plans to sign a contract with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, his agent Jeff Schwartz told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love's decision comes after he and the Cavaliers reached a buyout agreement. The buyout ended Love's nine-year tenure in Cleveland, which included four NBA Finals appearances and one championship in 2016.

Love was in the midst of his worst NBA season, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds before being jettisoned from the rotation in January.

"It's a conversation that we've had with him, just trying to figure out what's the right thing to do," Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters last month. "We tried the small minutes, but to get guys burn I just didn't like the way that it looked, and guys couldn't catch a rhythm. So, trying to give guys both minutes to see if they can catch a rhythm and get the groups can catch a rhythm. And then, we'll figure out the best pieces around it."

Love did not lack for suitors once it became apparent he was heading toward a buyout, with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers emerging as favorites.

The Heat had an open roster spot and a desire to fortify their rotation behind Bam Adebayo. Miami has also become a haven for veterans in recent seasons, with the majority of Erik Spoelstra's rotation comprising of guys who are either deep in their primes or past them.

The Lakers offered a potential reuniting with LeBron James, who Love grew close to during their time in Cleveland. Love was a less obvious fit in Los Angeles given the Lakers' defensive struggles, but he played college basketball at UCLA, so coming to the Lakers would have been a homecoming.

Miami currently sits 32-27 at the All-Star break and would currently be the No. 7 seed if the season ended today. The Heat are 2.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, and they would play the Cavs if they're able to overtake the No. 5 spot if the current top four in the conference hold.