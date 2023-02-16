X

    NFL Rumors: Vance Joseph to Be Let Out of Cardinals Contract; Broncos, Eagles Linked

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    Acting head coach defensive coordinator Vance Joseph of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
    The Arizona Cardinals reportedly told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph they plan to "release" him on Thursday, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

    Anderson previously reported that both the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles were interested in Joseph for their defensive coordinator vacancies:

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    Meanwhile, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> DC Vance Joseph not only has an interview request from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> for the same role (as <a href="https://twitter.com/mikeklis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikeklis</a> reported), I'm told the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> have interest in speaking with Joseph as well &amp; are expected to request an interview, pending his meetings today, per source.

