Giants News: Isaiah Hodgins Signs Contract Ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The New York Giants and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins agreed on a contract Monday, the organization announced on Twitter. The deal will keep Hodgins, who was set to become an exclusive free agent, away from the market when free agency opens March 15.

The 24-year-old was claimed by the Giants off waivers Nov. 2 and became one of the most impactful players on the roster, quickly turning into Daniel Jones' favorite target.

In just eight games–five starts–Hodgins racked up 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns, tied for the most on the team by a receiver. He was also the Giants' best wide receiver in their wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 15.

Drafted out of Oregon State in the sixth round in 2020 by the Buffalo Bills, Hodgins was never able to get his footing with the organization, being waived several times and then usually re-signed to the practice squad.

He caught the only other four receptions of his career in Buffalo's 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5. Buffalo waived Hodgins Nov. 1 before New York claimed him.

Hodgins should expect more competition for targets this season as coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will likely look to beef up a razor-thin receiving core that finished in the bottom 10 in both yards (3,157) and touchdowns (17).