Michigan State to Resume Athletic Events On Weekend Following Campus Shooting

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Michigan State University will resume its athletic events this weekend following the mass shooting Monday on its campus.

"In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery," athletic director Alan Haller said Thursday. "Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation."

Haller added that sporting events "can be a rallying point for a community in need of healing."

On Monday night, Anthony Dwayne McRae opened fire in two areas of MSU's East Lansing campus. He killed three students and injured five others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan State students held a vigil Thursday night to honor the victims.

Legendary men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, whose son, Steven, is also on this year's squad, spoke at the event.

"Steven was at one of the buildings two nights ago about 10 minutes after things happened," he said to the crowd. "So sometimes we don't understand because we haven't been through it. That little moment brought me a little closer to understanding."

Izzo also issued a call to action, calling gun violence "insane."

"We all have a platform," he said. "Some are small, some are high. But we all have a platform. I hope each and every one of you use your platform to help others so other families don't have to go through what these families are going through right now."

The Michigan State men's basketball team will be back in action Saturday on the road against Michigan after having postponed Wednesday's clash with Minnesota.

The women's basketball team will also be on the court Saturday hosting No. 8 Maryland after postponing a Big Ten matchup with Purdue.

Michigan State's softball, baseball, women's golf, men's tennis, hockey, wrestling and track and field teams will all also be competing this weekend.