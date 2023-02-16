Giants Legend Tiki Barber: Aaron Rodgers Will Struggle with NY Media If Too Sensitive

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A longtime member of the New York media scene, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber knows better than most that dealing with media in the area isn't for the faint of heart or sensitive to criticism.

With Aaron Rodgers being rumored to the Jets – even more so with the recent hiring of his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in New York – Barber expressed his doubts about the four-time MVP being able to handle the intense media scrutiny that comes with playing in the league's biggest market.

"If he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, whoever, want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York," Barber said. "And I don't know if it's the right fit for him. I don't know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don't matter."

Barber's comments came during a segment on Wednesday's episode of Tiki and Tierney after Rodgers criticized NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers is coming off a rough season in which the Packers missed out on the playoffs, after winning MVP the previous two years. He finished with 3,695 yards, his lowest total since 2017, to go along with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the latter being second-most in his career.

He has flirted with retirement in recent seasons, and has yet to give a clue on what he plans to do in terms of next season. Rodgers plans on attending a four-day darkness retreat before making his decision.