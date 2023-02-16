Colts Rumors: Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter Requested for OC Interview by Shane Steichen

Leon Halip/Getty Images

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen is starting to assemble his staff, and one of the first people he wants joining him in Indianapolis is Jaguars passing-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

The Colts are requesting Cooter for their offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooter has received several requests from other organizations as well.

Cooter, 38, just finished his first season with the Jaguars working under Doug Pederson. His only experience as an offensive coordinator came with the Detroit Lions from 2016-18.

Steichen and Cooter do have a bit of history of working together. Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons in Philadelphia, where Cooter worked as a consultant in 2021.

In his final season as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, the Lions ranked 24th in total yards and 25th in scoring. They also finished 23rd in rushing offense and 20th in passing offense.

As the passing-game coordinator for Jacksonville, Cooter helped contribute to the second-year leap by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence finished the year with 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions after throwing a league-worst 17 picks his rookie season.

While Steichen confirmed Tuesday that he would be calling the plays in Indianapolis, Cooter would surely have large role in the process.