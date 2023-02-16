NFL Rumors: Daniel Jones' New Giants Contract 'To Come In at Over $35M' Per Year

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Starting quarterbacks cost a lot of money in the NFL, and Daniel Jones may prove to be a prime example.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Thursday that Jones' next deal is expected to "come in at over $35 million per season."

The 25-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns and ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a result, a player who recently looked like he was on his way out of New York could collect a massive payday.

A $35 million annual salary wouldn't make Jones the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. He would be tied for ninth at the position with the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins. He might quickly fall down that list since Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts could all sign long-term contract extensions this offseason.

Still, that would be a lot of money to pay a player who has basically had one productive year since entering the NFL in 2019.

The playoffs might have been a bit of a reality check for Jones, too. He went 15-of-27 for 135 yards and one interception in a 38-7 NFC divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If $30-plus million is what it takes to re-sign him, the Giants might be better off rolling the dice with a replacement.

Applying the franchise tag might be the most sensible route for New York. That would guarantee Jones a $32.4 million salary for 2023, so the financial benefits to the Giants are marginal in the short term. However, they would at least retain the ability to make a clean break if Jones regresses or doesn't look like their long-term answer under center.

Granted, re-signing Jones to a long-term extension next offseason could be even more costly. He might be looking for $40 million or more per season based on what the market could look like.

No matter how the next few months shake out, Jones is poised to get a major raise.