Eagles' Lane Johnson Undergoes Surgery for Torn Adductor Injury After Super Bowl 57

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nearly two months after tearing his adductor muscle and four days after playing in Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had surgery to repair the injury.

Johnson posted an image on Instagram after the procedure, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noting he has a recovery timeline of 10 to 12 weeks:

A 10-to-12-week recovery timeline could have Johnson back in time for organized team activities in May or June. It also gives him plenty of time to get ready for the start of training camp at the end of July.

Johnson originally suffered the injury during Philadelphia's Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

It was initially reported as an abdominal injury, but Johnson clarified during a Jan. 13 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that it was an adductor tear in his groin that would have to be addressed after the season.

Johnson sat out the Eagles' final two games in the regular season before returning in the playoffs.

The 32-year-old played 127 out of 144 offensive snaps between the divisional round and NFC Championship Game. He didn't allow a sack or pressure in those two games.

Super Bowl 57 saw Johnson on the field for all 75 offensive plays the Eagles ran in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A key member of the Eagles' dominant offensive line, Johnson was named to the All-Pro first team this season for the second time in his career. His 15 starts in the regular season were the most he's had since 2018.

Johnson has spent his entire career in Philadelphia after being drafted No. 4 overall in 2013. He has started all 127 games he's played since his rookie season.