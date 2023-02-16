Fans Want Kevin Love to Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Rumors After Win vs. Pelicans

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' impressive 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Lakers fans and observers called for the team to continue adding to its new-look supporting cast by signing veteran forward Kevin Love.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported late Wednesday night that Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers were finalizing a contract buyout, paving the way for him to choose where he wants to play for the remainder of the season.

Given his status as a Santa Monica, California, native who went to college at UCLA, and his four years of experience playing alongside LeBron in Cleveland, there was plenty of talk on social media regarding Love being a perfect fit for the Lakers:

There was also no shortage of jokes and memes regarding LeBron, Anthony Davis and Co. potentially putting the pressure on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to bring Love to Los Angeles:

In the four years they spent together in Cleveland, Love and LeBron took the Cavs to the NBA Finals four consecutive times and led them to their only championship in franchise history in 2016.

Love is a five-time All-Star who was once among the best bigs in the game, averaging 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers made per game over his first 12 NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavaliers.

His production has dipped the past three years, however, and it has hit a career low point this season with averages of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 treys per contest.

A lack of playing time is perhaps the biggest culprit since he is averaging a career-low 20 minutes per game, and while that number likely wouldn't go up in L.A., he would still have a chance to contribute.

Love is a career 37.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and he would give LeBron and AD yet another floor spacer to open things up for them.

Pelinka made the Lakers' roster significantly better at the trade deadline by adding D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team trade with the T-Wolves and Utah Jazz, plus he brought in center Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic.

All of them played a huge role in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, which is why James was able to return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury and play a season-low 29 minutes.

LeBron usually has to empty the tank to lead the Lakers to wins, but that wasn't the case Wednesday, and bringing in yet another solid role player in Love can take the burden off James' shoulders even more.

The Lakers are seemingly a team on the rise, and if Love believes their playoff and championship chances are legitimate, it seems likely that he will at least strongly consider heading to Los Angeles.