McShay: C.J. Stroud Will Be Top-5 Pick; Texans Would 'Love' QB at No. 2 in NFL Draft

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud should hear his name called early in the 2023 NFL draft.

"I think he's going to be a top-five pick, and I think Houston would love to have him at No. 2," ESPN's Todd McShay said on Wednesday's Mock Draft Special.

McShay projected the Indianapolis Colts to trade up to No. 1 to take Bryce Young in his latest mock draft, but the Houston Texans could still end up with an elite player at No. 2 overall.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has Stroud as the sixth-best player and top quarterback in the class in its post-Senior Bowl rankings.

There will be significant debate about the top players at the position leading up to the draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listing Stroud as the third-best quarterback behind Kentucky's Will Levis and Young.

Stroud still likely helped himself with a strong performance in the Peach Bowl.

Even in a 42-41 defeat to Georgia, Stroud turned heads with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, adding 34 rushing yards.

"To see him utilize his mobility more, for a lot of scouts that I've talked to, it was refreshing to see," McShay said.

The rushing total was Stroud's second-most of the season. He recorded at least 10 yards in only one other game.

"I think that Georgia game made him a lot of money," Kiper said.

Houston needs a long-term answer at quarterback after finishing 3-13-1 last season. Davis Mills was up-and-down across his 15 starts, while Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel didn't perform much better when given the opportunity.

New head coach DeMeco Ryans could seek a franchise quarterback with the second overall pick, and Stroud could be a perfect fit.