AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Just 24 hours after the passing of his father, the legendary promoter Jerry, Jeff Jarrett teamed with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to battle The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy.

A fun and inoffensive match kicked the show off with the popular babyfaces scoring the win following Scissor Me Timbers to Dutt.

The win helped rehab The Acclaimed a week after the controversial loss of the AEW tag titles, something it needed in order to wash the bad taste of last week's show-closing match out of the mouths of fans.

Dutt taking the pin did nothing to hurt the credibility of the heels, instead keeping them just strong enough to remain threats to anyone they may stand across the ring from,.

It was the performance of Jarrett, though, that was most inspiring.

Jeff's father, Jerry, was a hugely significant and influential presence in pro wrestling history and losing him just 24 hours earlier had to be devastating. To then go out and perform without missing a beat or being visibly affected was special. It was likely therapeutic, an opportunity to do something that brought the family together for as long as it did.

Kudos to Jarrett for pulling it off and everyone involved for bringing energy to the night's opener.

Result

Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Gunn defeated Jarrett, Lethal, Singh and Dutt

Grade

C+

Top Moments