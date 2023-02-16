AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15February 16, 2023
All Elite Wrestling continued its march to Revolution Wednesday on Dynamite with a jam-packed lineup, topped with a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match featuring The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley.
Jay Briscoe returned to the squared circle and Ruby Soho, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker DMD finally battled in a three-way dance originally scheduled for several weeks back.
Who emerged from the night's scheduled matches and what did MJF have to say when he was contractually obligated to appear in Laredo, Texas?
Find out with this recap of the February 15 episode.
Eight Man Tag Team Match
- Caster paid homage to the late Jarrett by calling him a legend before cutting a scathing rap on his opponents.
- An unafraid Cassidy came eye-to-sternum with Singh in a fun moment.
- New AEW World Tag Team champions Austin and Colten Gunn appeared on the stage, providing a momentary distraction that allowed Jeff Jarrett to seize control of the bout for the heels.
- Bowens delivered Scissor Me Timbers after teases from Gunn and Cassidy.
Just 24 hours after the passing of his father, the legendary promoter Jerry, Jeff Jarrett teamed with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to battle The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy.
A fun and inoffensive match kicked the show off with the popular babyfaces scoring the win following Scissor Me Timbers to Dutt.
The win helped rehab The Acclaimed a week after the controversial loss of the AEW tag titles, something it needed in order to wash the bad taste of last week's show-closing match out of the mouths of fans.
Dutt taking the pin did nothing to hurt the credibility of the heels, instead keeping them just strong enough to remain threats to anyone they may stand across the ring from,.
It was the performance of Jarrett, though, that was most inspiring.
Jeff's father, Jerry, was a hugely significant and influential presence in pro wrestling history and losing him just 24 hours earlier had to be devastating. To then go out and perform without missing a beat or being visibly affected was special. It was likely therapeutic, an opportunity to do something that brought the family together for as long as it did.
Kudos to Jarrett for pulling it off and everyone involved for bringing energy to the night's opener.
Result
Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Gunn defeated Jarrett, Lethal, Singh and Dutt
Grade
C+
Texas Tornado Tag Team Match
- Excalibur recalled Moxley inuring and bloodying Vance the last time they competed over two years ago.
- Vance retaliated, bloodying Moxley.
- Jose interfered and used a chair on behalf of the heels but ended up on the receiving end of an attack at the hands of Wheeler Yuta.
- Backstage, Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade attacked Hangman Page.
- Wardlow told Jim Ross in a backstage interview that Joe cutting his hair took from him the final connection he had with his late father. Joe may have survived other companies and monsters but he will not survive him.
Preston Vance remembered the brutal beating Jon Moxley laid on him back in 2021 and sought to avenge it Wednesday, partnering with Los Ingernobles teammate Rush to battle the former world champion and his partner, current Ring of Honor World champion Claudio Castaganoli.
The match was, like the opener, a fun and energetic contest. Vance and Rush looked good, there was a fun spot with Wheeler Yuta fighting off Jose to keep things fair, and the babyfaces went over.
Relatively unrelated to anything outside of the heels' barricading Bryan Danielson in his locker room last week, this was a suitable use of Moxley and Castagnoli while giving the underutilized heels something of note to do.
WIth Moxley being the only one with an obvious path to Revolution, though, one has to wonder if this would not have been better utilized to set something up for the other three involved.
Result
Moxley and Castagnoli defeated Vance and Rush
Grade
B
Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
- Rey Fenix and Penta Zero Miedo hit the ring to fend off the interfering Tony Nese.
- Woods used the Chaos Theory but could not defeat Briscoe. It was the same finisher Woods utilized to defeat Jay Briscoe back during their days in the original ROH.
- Briscoe looked into the camera and vowed to carry on for his late brother's memory.
Mark Briscoe returned to the squared circle this week, battling Josh Woods.
A competitive match saw the latter break out the same Chaos Theory finisher he has used to great success in his young career, only for the resilient Briscoe to kick out at two.
The Ring of Honor Tag Team champion fought from underneath, earned control of the bout and finished his opponent off with the Froggy Bow for the victory.
As a showcase for Briscoe, this worked. He was in there with a guy in Woods with whom he had worked before and felt comfortable with. Was the in-ring action off the charts? No, but it was solid, consistent and delivered some quality work from both men.
Briscoe winning was absolutely the right call, helping him notch another victory while allowing him to build momentum.
It is too early to go there now but do not be surprised if Briscoe gets over, stays over and manages to share the ring with MJF for the world title at some point in the future, if for no other reason than the fact that the heat would be off the proverbial charts.
Result
Briscoe defeated Woods
Grade
B
MJF Promo
- "I hate you because you have these people convinced you're better than me," MJF revealed the reasoning for his disdain toward Danielson.
- "Is it because he puts on five-star bangers?"
- "The only way that you know if you're the best in the world," MJF said, stopping and looking to the crowd as if he has slyly slid into his promo a reference to CM Punk.
- MJF introduced Christopher Daniels, who revealed the champ had tried to pay him to denigrate Danielson.
- "You're just a fraud," Danielson said when discussing the best wrestler in the world.
- MJF kicked The Fallen Angel low and applied the Salt of the Earth armbar, only for Bryan Danielson to make the save.
AEW World champion MJF's desire to convince everyone that he is the best wrestler on the planet led him to new lows Wednesday as he attempted to pay Christopher Daniels to speak on his behalf.
Instead, Daniels showed character, turning the money down and warning MJF about what awaits him at Revolution when he defends against Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match.
When MJF snapped and attacked The Fallen Angel, Danielson made the save to close out the segment.
MJF is great as the smarmy heel with the inferiority complex that has to hide behind bravado while paying people to speak about his greatness. He is one of the best talkers in the industry and as good a heel as there is in wrestling.
He is the perfect foil for a guy like Danielson, who fans will always love and appreciate because of just how damn good he is. His performance against MJF will not only be one of his highest-profile to date but will go a long way in setting the tone for the heel's championship reign.
Using Daniels in a situation like this, and maybe even setting up a match between him and MJF, was a solid booking decision that makes use of a guy who still has plenty to offer the wrestling industry, even as he is semi-retired.
Grade
A
