Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Eyed as Future PG After Trade, LA Wants New Contract

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly didn't view point guard D'Angelo Russell as a rental when they traded for him even though he is a free agent after the season.

"I think their hope is there's a way to do either a new contract or an extension with D'Angelo Russell," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on Get Up (9:45 mark).

Wojnarowski noted Los Angeles' lack of draft capital after giving up its 2027 first-round pick in the three-team deal that also sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That makes keeping a player who is just 26 years old all the more important.

This isn't the first time the Purple and Gold envisioned Russell as a key part of their future.

They selected the Ohio State product with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA draft and surely hoped he'd be a franchise cornerstone. However, they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets after two seasons, and he has since played for the Golden State Warriors and Timberwolves as well.

"I'm a grown man now. I'm not a child," Russell told reporters Friday when discussing why things will be different during his second tenure in L.A. "I'm just excited to showcase it."

It isn't difficult to imagine how Russell, who is shooting 38.87 percent from deep this season, will fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook's poor shooting left him unable to take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside two stars who draw so much defensive attention.

That shouldn't be the case with Russell because of his shooting prowess, although James was sidelined during his first two games following the trade.

Russell may have some time to carve out his role on the Lakers because the team apparently wants to bring him back after the season.