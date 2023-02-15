X

    Mike Trout 'Going to Do Everything I Can' to Keep Shohei Ohtani from Leaving Angels

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 15, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets center fielder Mike Trout (27) at home plate after Trout hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game against the Detroit Tigers played on September 5, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Mike Trout isn't about to allow Shohei Ohtani to leave the Los Angeles Angels without a fight.

    "I'm going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here for sure," Trout told Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season and could command a record-setting contract on the open market.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.