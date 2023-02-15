Mike Trout 'Going to Do Everything I Can' to Keep Shohei Ohtani from Leaving Angels

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Trout isn't about to allow Shohei Ohtani to leave the Los Angeles Angels without a fight.

"I'm going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here for sure," Trout told Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season and could command a record-setting contract on the open market.

